Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street
Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire
Alaska State Troopers patch
Wreckage found during search for overdue plane near Cape Yakataga
An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress

Latest News

Afternoon FastCast Aug. 29, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Aug. 29, 2023
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses