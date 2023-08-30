Strong storm south of the Aleutians to bring rain and winds to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet weather pattern continues to take aim on much of the state, with parts of the Interior waking up to thunderstorms this morning. With additional rain occurring across the state, many rivers, streams and creeks continue to be monitored. Parts of the Susitna Valley and through the Interior are seeing high waters, where excess runoff from rain is prompting flood warnings.

While rain will continue to be the theme of the week, an approaching low just south of the Aleutians will bring widespread rain from the Aleutians, into Southwest and eventually Southcentral. This system which is is the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Damrey, is phasing with a trough to the north. This is helping it briefly strengthen as it approaches the islands. Winds will be the strongest from Adak westward, where gusts up to 65 mph look possible. It’s likely that many areas through the islands could see up to 2 inches of rain by nightfall, with the heaviest rain shifting northward through the Bering Sea into the night.

Rain and winds will build into Bristol Bay, Southcentral and along the western coast through the day Thursday. Southcentral will easily see moderate to heavy rain stick around for most of your Thursday, with winds upwards of 40 mph. There will likely be greater winds in the higher elevations, so expect the possibility for some power outages where winds typically knock out power. With the amount of moisture with this system, it’s likely that many areas across Southcentral could see 1 to 3 inches of rain with this system through Friday. This will make for a wet end to the month of August and keep us in the running for one of the top wettest years.

Southeast will also see a trend towards wetter and cooler weather as the weekend arrives. Many areas through the panhandle have just been seeing isolated to scattered showers, but with rain gradually building into Southeast daily highs will take a tumble. The week started off with highs climbing into the 70s and will end with many locations struggling to climb out of the 50s.

Speaking of cooler weather, there is signs that this weekend into next that overnight lows will be much more pleasant. Parts of Southcentral will see temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s, with signs that fall is knocking on our door.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

