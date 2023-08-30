Student with handgun at Bettye Davis East High charged

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School was detained and charged Tuesday for bringing a handgun to school.

According to a release by the Anchorage Police Department, an officer with the Student Resource Unit was told by school staff that several students reported seeing another student with a handgun inside the school.

The officer contacted the student and their parents off school grounds, according to the department, and after an investigation into the matter, charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

The department did not specify if police took a handgun into possession after tracking down the student.

In a letter to parents, East principal Ron Brown said there was never a direct threat made against East students or staff, and that because the report of the handgun came late in the day, there were no interruptions to classes. Brown also commended the actions of the first student who reported it.

“This student serves as a great example of someone who acted and made a positive difference for the entire Bettye Davis East High School community,” Brown wrote. “Always remember, when you see something, say something. It makes a difference.”

