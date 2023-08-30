Task force discusses complex behavioral health issues’ impact on homelessness in Anchorage

Afternoon FastCast Aug. 29, 2023
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A community task force in Anchorage is continuing its work to identify solutions for people with complex behavioral health issues in Anchorage who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness.

The homeless crisis has many layers to it, and since May, healthcare providers, public servants, and community members have been peeling away at those layers so people with complex behavioral health issues have access to resources they need.

On Monday, the Leadership Summit on Complex Behavioral Health Needs was held at the Mountain View Library.

At the meeting, the task force said its work has culminated into three main priorities.

One of the priorities identified is the need for a no-barrier, safe year-round shelter. The task force’s recommendation suggests individuals with complex behavioral health issues often have barriers to shelter and housing.

Last week. the Assembly voted down funding for a 150-bed mass shelter in East Anchorage. However, this proposal from the task force suggests the creation of five small shelter sites of approximately 50 people at each location.

Assembly member Daniel Volland, who attended the meeting, suggests smaller sites are a path to success when it comes to shelter.

“It’s been rare that we’ve seen a large shelter model be well operated in Anchorage,” Volland said. “With the Sullivan Arena, for instance, we saw a lot of room for improvement and felt like we needed to bring in third-party oversight. I think it just gets harder to scale when you’re at those large numbers, you have a lot of folks with various needs that need to be met.”

Additionally, he said the task force will submit a final report recommending mid-to-long-term solutions to the Assembly on Sept. 5.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street
Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire
Alaska State Troopers patch
Wreckage found during search for overdue plane near Cape Yakataga
An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress

Latest News

More than a year later the airlines has completed renovations at the terminal including an...
Northern Pacific Airways delays plans to fly from Asia to Anchorage
The 8.5-megawatt, 45-acre farm is expected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes
Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days
Houston officials say they’ve reduced homelessness by 70%
Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions: Unlike Anchorage, Houston, TX, homelessness plan is laser-focused on single goal
Northern Pacific Airways delays plans to fly from Asia to Anchorage
Northern Pacific Airways delays plans to fly from Asia to Anchorage