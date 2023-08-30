Task force discusses complex behavioral health issues’ impact on homelessness in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A community task force in Anchorage is continuing its work to identify solutions for people with complex behavioral health issues in Anchorage who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness.

The homeless crisis has many layers to it, and since May, healthcare providers, public servants, and community members have been peeling away at those layers so people with complex behavioral health issues have access to resources they need.

On Monday, the Leadership Summit on Complex Behavioral Health Needs was held at the Mountain View Library.

At the meeting, the task force said its work has culminated into three main priorities.

One of the priorities identified is the need for a no-barrier, safe year-round shelter. The task force’s recommendation suggests individuals with complex behavioral health issues often have barriers to shelter and housing.

Last week. the Assembly voted down funding for a 150-bed mass shelter in East Anchorage. However, this proposal from the task force suggests the creation of five small shelter sites of approximately 50 people at each location.

Assembly member Daniel Volland, who attended the meeting, suggests smaller sites are a path to success when it comes to shelter.

“It’s been rare that we’ve seen a large shelter model be well operated in Anchorage,” Volland said. “With the Sullivan Arena, for instance, we saw a lot of room for improvement and felt like we needed to bring in third-party oversight. I think it just gets harder to scale when you’re at those large numbers, you have a lot of folks with various needs that need to be met.”

Additionally, he said the task force will submit a final report recommending mid-to-long-term solutions to the Assembly on Sept. 5.

