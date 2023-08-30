Warnings, advisories and watches bring in Fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A flood warning continues for the Susitna Valley’s Yentna, Skwentna, and Susitna rivers going into mid-week. Water levels on the Yentna went overbank in many locations, with flooding reported in some cabins and outbuildings at some of the riverfront lodges. Lodges so far have reportedly escaped flooding.

An extensive flood watch continues for much of the Brooks Range. Rivers and streams are already swollen, watching water levels will be critical for residents living along or near streams, rivers or creeks.

A flood advisory is issued for the Tanana River from Delta Junction to Fairbanks. The advisory will go through Thursday midday.

Southeast Alaska will see rain replacing the sunshine that the region enjoyed. Cloudy skies will be first, with rain moving in Wednesday.

A large storm still well south of the Aleutian Chain contains the remnants of former Typhoon Damrey. Winds will be high, 40 to 65 miles per hour along the central chain to the Alaska Peninsula Wednesday and Thursday. Wave heights up to 20 feet along the central Aleutians to southern Bering Sea, with 25 to 40 foot waves in coastal waters south of the eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula.

Hot spot was Eagle, hitting a temperature of 80 degrees.

The cold spot was Point Lay registering a low of 27 degrees.

