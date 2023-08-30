Washington state man killed in Ketchikan crash

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was killed in a crash on the South Tongass Highway Monday night, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The crash was reported as a single-vehicle rollover at 10:37 p.m. near mile 7 of the highway.

Troopers, Ketchikan police and South Tongass Volunteer Fire Department EMS came to the scene, where they found Daniel Carson, 42, of Washington state, dead.

Troopers said Carson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Next of kin have been notified and troopers are still investigating the crash.

