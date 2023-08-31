5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city

Police said they responded to a mass shooting in Peoria, Illinois.
By Jenise Rebholz, 25News Now, Howard Packowitz and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - A shooting Wednesday in Illinois wounded five people, two of them critically, police said.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said an adult male and a juvenile male are in critical condition from the shooting Wednesday. The other gunshot victims, an adult male and three juvenile males, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“When we arrived here, obviously there was chaos,” Echevarria said at the scene.

A sixth person suffered a laceration as a result of the incident.

Officers said they found the victims after responding to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts. The first alert indicated 10 rounds were fired, and the second alert indicated 19 more rounds were fired.

“You can imagine when you have six victims and family members, and everybody that comes out from their homes, nobody wants to hear that amount of gunfire in their neighborhood. One round is enough, let alone 29 rounds,” Echevarria said.

There have been six shootings since Saturday in Peoria, a city of about 110,000 people about 120 miles southwest of Chicago. Two people have been killed as a result.

A 17-year-old has been charged with one of the killings.

“We’ve had numerous shootings in the last week,” Echevarria said. “Our officers have been very busy working these shootings and these investigations, and we’ve got to figure out now what’s linked to what, and who’s causing this, and what is really going on behind the scenes between these parties.”

Copyright 2023 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Anchorage High School Thunderbird.
Student with handgun at Bettye Davis East High charged
14 miles of wiring connects 14,400 solar panels at the Houston Solar Farm in the Mat-Su Valley.
Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
The U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced an Alaska businessman — who sold counterfeit Alaska Native...
‘Monumental sentence’ given to businessman involved in fraudulent Alaska Native artwork scheme
Alaska State Troopers patch
Washington state man killed in Ketchikan crash

Latest News

A woman is seen on security footage dumping fecal matter at the front doors of KTUU-TV,...
Woman responsible for dumping human waste at Alaska’s News Source entrance charged, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91
A polar bear in the Arctic
Scientists say study found a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and polar bear survival
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks