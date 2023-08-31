Anchorage police chief addresses questions about body-worn camera rollout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The chief of the Anchorage Police Department has responded to criticism the department is receiving over delays in the use of body-worn cameras for officers.

After lengthy delays, the department has said they plan to have full implementation of body-worn cameras on officers by the middle of 2024.

Body camera proponents say they feel there is still a lack of transparency between the police department and the public when it comes to the cameras. They want the police department to deliver on what voters asked for when they voted in favor of funding for putting cameras on officers.

The police department will start with 30 cameras for approximately 30 days to confirm that all systems are working correctly and that data can be shared. Afterward, they will seek to bring 350 body cams, 350 dash cams, and 10 interview room cameras. Full implementation is planned for mid-2024.

Michael Patterson, of the Anchorage Party for Socialism and Liberation, said he has some questions about the department’s implementation plan.

“Okay, who are the 30 officers? Where do they work? What is their job, what’s their function? Are you just going to put officers on southside or areas where there’s low crime, or areas where there’s not a lot of police interaction,” Patterson said.

Chief Michael Kerle said he feels like his department couldn’t be any more transparent about the plan.

“We’re going to put 30 cameras on the street, and then we’re going to implement the rest of the cameras, as time goes on. So I mean, this is a slow process that’s going to happen,” Kerle said.

Kerle said he feels his department has been transparent with the public, citing that they informed the public how money from the voter-approved special tax levy would be dedicated to upgrading the department’s computer-aided dispatch and record-management system before purchasing cameras.

