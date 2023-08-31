Authorities make arrest in Anchorage bank robbery case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was arrested Wednesday in connection to an Anchorage bank robbery this week, according to an official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI official did not specify who the suspect was or if it was the same person seen in security cam snapshots released earlier this week, but said that additional information would be forthcoming.

Anchorage police and FBI investigators had been searching for a man who they say robbed the Credit Union I branch on Debarr Road on Monday afternoon. It was the second time that bank had been robbed this summer.

The FBI said the man walked into the bank and gave an employee a demand note threatening harm if his requests were not met.

