Authorities make arrest in Anchorage bank robbery case

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was arrested Wednesday in connection to an Anchorage bank robbery this week, according to an official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI official did not specify who the suspect was or if it was the same person seen in security cam snapshots released earlier this week, but said that additional information would be forthcoming.

Anchorage police and FBI investigators had been searching for a man who they say robbed the Credit Union I branch on Debarr Road on Monday afternoon. It was the second time that bank had been robbed this summer.

The FBI said the man walked into the bank and gave an employee a demand note threatening harm if his requests were not met.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Anchorage High School Thunderbird.
Student with handgun at Bettye Davis East High charged
14 miles of wiring connects 14,400 solar panels at the Houston Solar Farm in the Mat-Su Valley.
Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
The U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced an Alaska businessman — who sold counterfeit Alaska Native...
‘Monumental sentence’ given to businessman involved in fraudulent Alaska Native artwork scheme
Allie Ostrander in 2019
Allie Ostrander addresses 4-month competition ban for positive test of prohibited substance

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Morning FastCast Aug. 31, 2023
National fair rent update to help affordable housing market
National fair rent update to help affordable housing market
Anchorage housing market trends
National fair rent update to help affordable housing market
Alaska Oil and Gas Association is holding their annual conference this week in Anchorage
Alaska’s oil and gas expected to be huge economic driver over next 5 years