Board of Education votes to ban trans female athletes from competing in girls’ sports division

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development has voted to pass a controversial resolution that would prohibit trans female athletes from competing in girls’ division sports at the middle and high school levels.

Resolution 02-2023 — titled Preserving the Opportunity for Athletes — would change state regulations to “provide a girls’ division with participation based on a student’s sex at birth” and “provide a division for students who identify with either sex or gender” for school districts that join the Alaska State Activities Association (ASAA).

Since its adoption by the board in March, the resolution has left parents, educators, and the community as a whole divided.

One of the resolution’s strongest critics is the ACLU of Alaska, whose advocacy director Michael Garvey spoke in opposition during the public comment period at a quarterly board meeting earlier this year.

