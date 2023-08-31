Board of Education votes to ban trans female athletes from competing in girls’ sports division

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development has voted to pass a controversial resolution that would prohibit trans female athletes from competing in girls’ division sports at the middle and high school levels.

Resolution 02-2023 — titled Preserving the Opportunity for Athletes — would change state regulations to “provide a girls’ division with participation based on a student’s sex at birth” and “provide a division for students who identify with either sex or gender” for school districts that join the Alaska State Activities Association (ASAA).

Since its adoption by the board in March, the resolution has left parents, educators, and the community as a whole divided.

One of the resolution’s strongest critics is the ACLU of Alaska, whose advocacy director Michael Garvey spoke in opposition during the public comment period at a quarterly board meeting earlier this year.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Anchorage High School Thunderbird.
Student with handgun at Bettye Davis East High charged
14 miles of wiring connects 14,400 solar panels at the Houston Solar Farm in the Mat-Su Valley.
Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
The U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced an Alaska businessman — who sold counterfeit Alaska Native...
‘Monumental sentence’ given to businessman involved in fraudulent Alaska Native artwork scheme
The Credit Union 1 bank on Debarr Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Man arrested on criminal charges in dual Anchorage bank robbery cases

Latest News

Just days after the new school year began, Valdez High School Principal Gayle Brown announced...
Valdez High students placed in gym during ‘unauthorized’ emergency meeting following principal’s departure
Third and Ingra homeless encampment in Anchorage
Crime calls up at Third and Ingra homeless encampment
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Aug. 31, 2023
Man arrested on criminal charges in dual Anchorage bank robbery cases
Man arrested on criminal charges in dual Anchorage bank robbery cases