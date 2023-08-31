Dimond sweeps West in state title rematch

In other game action, East continues perfect season with no set losses
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first serve on the 2023 high school volleyball season has been sent over the net and week 2 brought a heavyweight bout between two familiar foes.

Cook Inlet Conference rivals Dimond and West Anchorage took to the Eagle’s Nest on Hillcrest Tuesday in what was a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state championship game, where the Lynx captured the title.

It is a new year with new players, but it was the same result — this time with brooms involved. Dimond swept West in enemy territory Tuesday with repeated scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.

Val Yocom and senior Brooklyn Williams led the way offensively with eight kills apiece, while fellow senior Amelia Muhlbauer added 21 assists and nine digs. Junior libero Eleasha Sapon contributed 16 digs on defense and provided two service aces on offense.

Dimond will host Service (2-1) on Friday, while West will host South on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the East Anchorage Thunderbirds have started the season a perfect 3-0. Not only that, but they have yet to even drop a set with clean sweeps over Service, Bartlett and Chugiak.

East entered the 2022 state tournament as the lowest seed and was bounced in two games. However, the start of their 2023 season should put other programs on notice.

One of the first major tournaments of the season will come this weekend in Fairbanks at the West Valley Invite, featuring Bartlett, Eielson, Hutchison, Lathrop, Monroe, Mt. Edgecumbe, North Pole, Valdez, Wasilla, and the host Wolfpack.

