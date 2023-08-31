Fairbanks man sentenced 45 years in prison for murder of estranged girlfriend

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man faces decades behind bars after committing first-degree murder in 2019, according to the Department of Law.

Kelly Sweetsir, 31, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday by Judge Amy Welch.

Sweetsir pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in September of 2022. The 31-year-old, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, said he heard voices in his head that told him to kill his estranged girlfriend.

After Sweetsir’s mother found her son’s girlfriend lying motionless in a garage, she alerted Alaska State Troopers, who later caught up with Sweetsir at his residence. Sweetsir engaged in a 30-minute standoff before surrendering himself.

Sweetsir is in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

He will be eligible for discretionary parole after serving at least 30 years.

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

