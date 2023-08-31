Get ready for a big Fall storm loaded with moisture

A former tropical system also brings high winds
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm is whipping up winds and surf over the Aleutian Chain Wednesday.

This storm contains the remnants of former Typhoon Damrey and will also bring rain, heavy at times.

Winds will be high, 40 to 65 miles per hour along the central chain to the Alaska Peninsula. And wave heights could range from 20 to 35 feet.

Anchorage and southcentral will see the front arrive with rain by early Thursday morning. The rain will last through early afternoon and then taper to showers.

Winds will pick up in the higher elevations and Turnagain Arm 30- 45 mph gusts, with southeast 10-25 miles per hour in the city.

All of this rain is percolating into the ground, working its way into river systems. And the rivers, streams and creeks in many parts of the state will likely stay high with flooding possible. A flood advisory holds for the Tanana river from Delta Junction to Fairbanks until noon Friday.

Winds over the Alaska Range are expected to hit advisory level as the next big low arrives Thursday and Friday. South winds 30-45 mph, wind gusts to 60 mph.

A flood watch continues for the Brooks Range. A flood advisory is issued for the Tanana River from Delta Junction to Fairbanks. The advisory will go through Friday midday.

Hot spot was Eagle, hitting a temperature of 72 degrees. The cold spot was Point Lay registering a low of 31 degrees.

