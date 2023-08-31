Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Russian Jack neighborhood stabbing case
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in a Russian Jack neighborhood residence in May.
The Anchorage Police Department said that 20-year-old Derrek Logoleo was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder after being brought in for questioning Tuesday on an unrelated investigation.
Logoleo’s charges stem from a stabbing case that began May 9, 2023, when officers responded to a residence on Hoyt Street, between San Ernesto and San Roberto Avenues, on a stabbing call.
Police said the man, later identified as 37-year-old Leanoano Pati, was dead when officers arrived with “trauma to the upper body.”
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.