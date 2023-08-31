Windy conditions and widespread rain on tap for Southcentral Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re heading to the fair later today, you may want to prepare for wet and windy conditions. Widespread rain has been building into the region, with the rainfall intensity likely to peak around early afternoon. The strong low that affected the Aleutians yesterday is drifting northeast into Southwest Alaska, it will not only open the door for widespread rain to stay with us, but increasing winds as well.

With plenty of moisture building into Southcentral, it’s likely we could easily see 1 to 3 inches of rain by tonight, if not into Friday morning. While the heaviest rain will be near the coast, inland locations will still make a run near an inch of rain. However, with southeasterly winds set to kick in later today, the bulk of our precipitation will arrive through the first part of the day. Turnagain arm winds will try to dry us out later into the afternoon hours, but the amount of moisture should still keep sprinkles if not light rain in the forecast.

We’ll see winds today gusting upwards of 20 to 40 mph at the surface, while higher elevations see winds in excess of 50 mph. With several hours of strong winds expected, it’s possible that power outages could occur across the Anchorage Bowl. Winds will likely be higher through Palmer, as southeasterly winds could gusts as high as 45 mph through the Matanuska Valley. It’s very likely that the midway could be closed, as winds will prove to be dangerous on any rides operating. Further west into Wasilla, winds won’t be as bad, but should still gusts upwards of 25 mph.

We’ll see winds begin to subside into the evening hours, while breezy conditions will stay with us, the peak winds will occur between the hours of 12 to 4 pm. This is when power outages will be most likely for those that typically see them due to wind events.

We’ll hold onto showers and breezy weather as we welcome in the weekend, with Saturday shaping up to be somewhat of a dry day for the region.

From Southcentral, to the panhandle and across much of Alaska, wet weather will continue to be seen as we welcome in the first week of September. As a result highs will be in the 50s for the southern coastline, while inland through the Interior warms into the lower 60s. Further north along the Slope, daily highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 40s through next week.

Have a safe and terrific Thursday!

