Woman responsible for dumping human waste at Alaska’s News Source entrance charged, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have charged a woman who took responsibility for dumping human feces at an entranceway at the Alaska’s News Source station building last week.

Angela Butcher, 40, was charged with three counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief in relation to the incident that took place on Friday night.

Butcher told a reporter with Alaska’s News Source on Monday that she was the one who spread human feces around the front doorway of the news station on Aug. 25. A woman resembling Butcher was caught on a security camera on three separate occasions that evening dumping plastic garbage bags full of waste on the pavement in front of the glass doors.

Butcher told the reporter that she has resorted to cleaning up the porta-potties at a nearby homeless camp beside Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage and has become increasingly frustrated at the dirty living conditions — she said she has seen children using the unsanitary bathrooms — leading to her actions.

The Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department says it pays for top-tier levels of services, which means the porta-potties are supposed to be cleaned twice a day.

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department said the charges against Butcher could rise to a felony level if the cost of cleanup and damages for the mess is $750 or more.

