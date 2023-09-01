18 rescued from stranded tour boat near Valdez

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - Eighteen passengers aboard a stranded tour boat in Southcentral Alaska were safely rescued and taken to Valdez after the vessel became grounded on bare ground.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the tour boat Lu-Lu Belle — a 75-foot vessel operated by a company by the same name in Valdez — ran aground near the Columbia Glacier on Thursday, leading to a call for help. Officials said no one was injured during the event and passengers were able to get off the boat while they awaited rescue.

The Coast Guard said its command center in Anchorage received the call around 4:35 p.m. Thursday after watchstanders overheard a distress call via the M/V Aurora, a ferry with the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Eighteen passengers aboard a stranded tour boat in Southcentral Alaska were safely rescued and...
Eighteen passengers aboard a stranded tour boat in Southcentral Alaska were safely rescued and taken to Valdez after the vessel became grounded on bare ground.(U.S. Coast Guard)

A rescue helicopter and response boat were sent out to the area around the Columbia Glacier, roughly two dozen air miles from Valdez, to find the stranded boat.

Coast Guard officials said 18 passengers were airlifted to the Valdez airport by 9:25 p.m. that evening. The captain of the Lu-Lu Belle stayed with the boat overnight and refloated it when high tide came in. An investigation into the incident will be forthcoming.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Scott Farr praised the efforts of the rescue crew, as well as those who assisted, including the crew of the M/V Aurora, the City of Valdez Fire Department, Building Maintenance, and Valdez Harbor staff.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just days after the new school year began, Valdez High School Principal Gayle Brown announced...
Valdez High students placed in gym during ‘unauthorized’ emergency meeting following principal’s departure
The Credit Union 1 bank on Debarr Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Man arrested on criminal charges in dual Anchorage bank robbery cases
A woman is seen on security footage dumping fecal matter at the front doors of KTUU-TV,...
Woman responsible for dumping human waste at Alaska’s News Source entrance charged, police say
Alaska Oil and Gas Association is holding their annual conference this week in Anchorage
Alaska’s oil and gas expected to be huge economic driver over next 5 years
High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral
High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Morning FastCast Sept. 1, 2023
EPA administrator promises Alaska Native leaders aid to address environmental concerns
EPA administrator promises Alaska Native leaders aid to address environmental concerns
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan speaks at a press conference in...
EPA administrator promises Alaska Native leaders aid to address environmental concerns
High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral
High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral