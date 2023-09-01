18 rescued from stranded tour boat near Valdez

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - Eighteen passengers aboard a stranded tour boat in Southcentral Alaska were safely rescued and taken to Valdez after the vessel became grounded on bare ground.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the tour boat Lu-Lu Belle — a 75-foot vessel operated by a company by the same name in Valdez — ran aground near the Columbia Glacier on Thursday, leading to a call for help. Officials said no one was injured during the event and passengers were able to get off the boat while they awaited rescue.

The Coast Guard said its command center in Anchorage received the call around 4:35 p.m. Thursday after watchstanders overheard a distress call via the M/V Aurora, a ferry with the Alaska Marine Highway System.

A rescue helicopter and response boat were sent out to the area around the Columbia Glacier, roughly two dozen air miles from Valdez, to find the stranded boat.

Coast Guard officials said 18 passengers were airlifted to the Valdez airport by 9:25 p.m. that evening. The captain of the Lu-Lu Belle stayed with the boat overnight and refloated it when high tide came in. An investigation into the incident will be forthcoming.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Scott Farr praised the efforts of the rescue crew, as well as those who assisted, including the crew of the M/V Aurora, the City of Valdez Fire Department, Building Maintenance, and Valdez Harbor staff.

