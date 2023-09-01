Fishing Report: Salmon season slows, Fish Frames and a new Valdez Halibut Derby leader

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain or shine, fish are on the line. However, fewer and fewer fish are entering the once popular and productive creeks of Campbell, Bird and Ship in the Anchorage-area. One sign of salmon season slowing down is the annual Ship Creek Fall Cleanup, which took place last Saturday.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game notes that stocked lakes will be the best bet for fishing in Anchorage over the Labor Day weekend, as longer and cooler nights lead to more active fish.

Water on the Kenai River is high and turbid due to recent rains. Coho fishing is reported as fair and should improve on the Kenai and Russian Rivers in the coming weeks, according to Fish and Game.

In Seward, Dolly Varden and rainbow trout fishing remain good and will continue to improve into October as will silver salmon fishing.

Since we last checked in, there is a new leader in the Valdez Halibut Derby. On Aug. 20, Paul Casey of Shelbyville, T.N. hauled in a 316.8 pound monster to top the leaderboard — more than 60 pounds heavier than second place. The derby runs through Sept. 3.

