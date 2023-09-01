High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread power outages are being reported from Sterling to Willow as winds continue to rip across the area.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, nearly 8,000 Chugach Electric customers were without power, according to the Chugach Electric online outage map. More than 1,600 were reported without power by the Homer Electric Association, and the Matanuska Electric Association reported more than 1,600 customers without power at last check.

"Hold on to them hats and glasses!" We're seeing peak wind gusts so far of 40-70 mph across Southcentral, including across much of the Anchorage Bowl and in Palmer. The wind will stay strong through this evening. There are widespread power outages from Sterling to Willow. The rain associated with this storm system has mostly moved north and east. We'll see chances for scattered showers, especially in the higher elevations and in the Susitna Valley tonight. Stay with Alaska's News Source for the latest on this strong early season storm. Posted by Melissa Frey on Thursday, August 31, 2023

This storm is producing winds of 40 to 70 mph across the Anchorage Bowl, with winds higher than 50 mph near Palmer and gusts over 40 mph on the Kenai Peninsula.

High winds are likely for Southcentral through Thursday evening, but as the low-pressure area associated with this storm moves north through western Alaska Friday, the winds will become lighter across Southcentral.

