‘The Scent of Eternity’: Scientists recreate Egyptian mummification balm’s fragrance

Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.
Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.(CHRISTIAN TEPPER/MUSEUM AUGUST KESTNER, CAROLE CALVEZ, BARBARA HUBER)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have decoded an ancient aroma by identifying the ingredients used in Egyptian mummification balms.

They’ve now resurrected the scent.

Anyone who wants to catch a whiff of the ancient aroma will have to travel to the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark where it can be found in an upcoming exhibit.

Researchers are calling it “The Scent of Eternity” and “The Scent of Eternal Life.”

The fragrance is based on beeswax, plant oils, and tree resins found within balms used more than 3,500 years ago to preserve a noblewoman.

The woman’s vital organs were placed in jars that were discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1900.

A study detailing the findings was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Anchorage High School Thunderbird.
Student with handgun at Bettye Davis East High charged
14 miles of wiring connects 14,400 solar panels at the Houston Solar Farm in the Mat-Su Valley.
Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
The U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced an Alaska businessman — who sold counterfeit Alaska Native...
‘Monumental sentence’ given to businessman involved in fraudulent Alaska Native artwork scheme
The Credit Union 1 bank on Debarr Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Man arrested on criminal charges in dual Anchorage bank robbery cases

Latest News

Christopher Lee Pray is shown in this photo.
Man escapes mental hospital in Oregon while fully shackled and drives away
Resolution 02-2023 - titled Preserving the Opportunity for Athletes - would change state...
Board of Education votes to ban trans female athletes from competing in girls’ sports division
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Residents pick through the rubble of lost homes and scattered belongings in Hurricane Idalia’s wake
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say