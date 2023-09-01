Secretary of Housing and Urban Development talks housing crisis with state and local leaders

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Anchorage this week. On Thursday she met with state and local leaders to brainstorm how to improve Alaska’s statewide housing crisis. The group met Thursday at Covenant House for a roundtable discussion on the topic.

At the event, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson met with Sec. Fudge, along with other leaders from across the state.

The group identified access to federal funding as one of the biggest barriers Alaska is facing when it comes to overcoming the housing and homelessness crisis.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant said the city of Houston, Texas serves an unhoused population similar in size to that of Anchorage, yet Houston receives more money through the federal government’s Continuum of Care program because the program’s funding formula is based on the state’s total population numbers — instead of the state’s population experiencing homelessness.

“So the reality is our friends in Houston — which want them to maintain being the beacon in America for how to resolve the homeless crisis — is that they receive $45 to $47 million a year to their Continuum of Care, where Anchorage receives $4 million,” Constant said.

Constant and others from across the state are asking the HUD secretary to re-examine how the formula works so it’s more fair.

“It’s just the formula exists the way it is and we need to find a way to change it. And a lot of times the formulas are approved by Congress. Sometimes they’re HUD formulas — off the top of my head I don’t know which one this is, but we will find a way to see to make it as best we can to make it more equitable and to make sure that it’s fair, because the argument they make is a good one,” Fudge said

Anchorage is home to 40% of the state’s population and serves 60% of those experiencing homelessness in Alaska, Constant said.

