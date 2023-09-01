Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just days after the new school year began, Valdez High School Principal Gayle Brown announced...
Valdez High students placed in gym during ‘unauthorized’ emergency meeting following principal’s departure
The Credit Union 1 bank on Debarr Road in Anchorage, Alaska.
Man arrested on criminal charges in dual Anchorage bank robbery cases
A woman is seen on security footage dumping fecal matter at the front doors of KTUU-TV,...
Woman responsible for dumping human waste at Alaska’s News Source entrance charged, police say
Alaska Oil and Gas Association is holding their annual conference this week in Anchorage
Alaska’s oil and gas expected to be huge economic driver over next 5 years
High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral
High winds knock out power to thousands across Southcentral

Latest News

This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Sushi Staples, 37, has been charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months
FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo...
Man gets 2-year prison sentence for using fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody Wednesday from the Oregon State Hospital, officials...
‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours