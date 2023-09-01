Winds not as gusty today, but still persistent across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While winds have subsided from their peak gusts Thursday, it will still be noticeably windy across Southcentral through the rest of the day. As winds funnel out of the southwest through Cook Inlet, it will keep high gusts with us through the day. Most of the winds for our Friday will primarily impact the Kenai, through the Anchorage Bowl and into the Mat-Su Valley. Winds will be lower through Prince William Sound, where gusts up to 25 mph are more likely. Into the Copper River Basin persistent southerly flow will not only gusts upwards of 30 mph, but keep temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon hours.

We’re still seeing moisture from the remnants of Damrey affecting Southcentral, with most of the rain primarily impacting the Matanuska Valley and into Prince William Sound. Elsewhere rain has come to an end, with only isolated showers and some sunshine looking likely through the day.

Despite the end to the rain and sunshine peaking through, a more fall-like weather pattern continues to emerge. This is our second noticeable wind event over the last week, pointing to our typical stormy pattern as we turn the pages into September. Even with the winds, highs today will still manage to warm into the 50s and 60s. If you’re heading to the fairgrounds for the Alaska State Fair, only rain showers and gusty winds up to 30 mph will be an impact.

Winds for all of Southcentral die down overnight into Saturday, with drier conditions expected for the first part of the weekend. While we will be dry for most if not all of Saturday, an incoming storm system to our west will paint the area in widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday. It’s likely that gusty winds will make a comeback, although not as strong, winds should only gusts upwards of 25 mph through the day Sunday.

While Labor Day weekend won’t be all rain, a few rain showers are possible for the first part of Labor Day, before drier and possibly sunnier conditions arrive by midmorning for Southcentral.

Southeast will also see breezy conditions with showers over the next several days, with the greatest winds affecting Lynn Canal and Taiya Inlet. It’s looking very possible, that winds up to 45 mph will be the biggest impact through the rest of your Friday. Looking into the weekend and next week, daily chances for rain and winds will stick around Southeast, as the active weather pattern remains.

The state as a whole is seeing a tilt towards wetter weather through the first week and a half of September, with the majority of the rain falling from Southwest and east through Southcentral and the Northern Inner Channels. Temperatures will likely remain seasonal if not slightly below seasonal near Western Alaska.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!

