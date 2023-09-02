Royal Caribbean cancels cruise from Seward

Afternoon FastCast, Sept. 1, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM AKDT
SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - The Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines ship named Radiance of Seas announced to its passengers on Friday that the planned sail from Seward due to depart on Sept. 1 has been cancelled due to mechanical issues with the vessel.

According to passengers, the Radiance of the Seas was due to leave port on Friday for a 7-day cruise making calls in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Haines before reaching its final destination of Vancouver, British Columbia. They were informed on Friday that the cruise would not be taking place. A letter distributed to passengers cites issues with the vessel’s propulsion system that affects the ship’s speed, but no specifics were given.

Passengers will be refunded the complete cost of their cruise and any shore excursions booked through Royal Caribbean. Those who also booked their air travel through Royal Caribbean will have their flights rebooked, and those who did not will receive a up to a $600 credit to change pre-booked return flights.

Passengers are permitted to stay on the Radiance of the Seas until Sunday, Sept. 3 and will receive complementary services including internet, beer and wine, and a shuttle into Seward.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has not yet responded to inquiries about the cancellation. It is unknown if the mechanical issues will affect future sailings.

