Veteran family struggles to find new home, after losing JBER housing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran Ramona Mercado has been living in base housing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for the past nine years with her spouse, three children, St. Bernard, and their cat. Mercado moved in after learning she was eligible to live on base as a veteran.

“Nine years ago they had a program, that they [were] supposed to meet a certain quota of occupancy and they were below their quota as part of their contract with JBER,” Mercado said. “So they opened it up to retirees or anyone with base access.”

Moving on base was a safe haven for her family.

“My kids go outside, they venture through the whole base, and there’s like no crime. It’s super safe for our children,” Mercado said. “So that’s why I decided to stay there for so long.”

However, in July, Mercado received a letter from Aurora Military Housing revealing that her family had 60 days to move out of their base housing in order to make room for active duty members arriving at JBER. Mercado was informed that there would be 300-plus troops coming to JBER.

In the letter, AMH wrote, “Due to changes to occupancy demands and our primary mission of providing housing for Active Duty military members, Aurora Military Housing (AMH) is issuing you a Lease Termination Notice.”

“This got us out of surprise and it’s affected us not only as a family but as a community also,” Mercado said.

Finding a new place to call home hasn’t been easy. Mercado said they have been looking day and night for housing. Since receiving the news, they have been outbid for two houses and have looked at over 15 apartment complexes. One of the struggles her family is running into is finding a new home that will accept their 130-pound St. Bernard, Nora.

“She’s a lap dog. She stays with us inside the house. She is our protector,” Mercado said.

However, with no house in sight, the struggles of finding housing bring up some of her worst fears, such as having to surrender her dog or become homeless again.

“As a veteran, it just shows how hard life is out there with the economy and after COVID — it just shows how difficult it is in the world right now,” Mercado said. “We are not getting supported. I feel, as a veteran, they are going to put veterans out in the street and be homeless.”

Her family is holding onto hope. Mercado said they have until Sept. 25 to move off base. Until they find housing, her family will be living with friends and family through December.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to JBER Public Affairs for comment and was referred to the property company, JL Properties, since it was a legal matter between the tenant and landlord and did not immediately receive a response.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.