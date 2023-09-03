Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A single vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning in Anchorage had all lanes of East 15th Avenue closed between Medfra Street and Lake Otis Parkway for more than two hours, the Anchorage Police Department said.

A timestamp on an APD traffic alert post at 2:03 a.m. said there was a vehicle rollover crash with injuries, closing both directions of 15th Avenue, while they were asking drivers to avoid the area. APD posted a 4:33 a.m. update, Sunday, that said all lanes of 15th were open. Injuries were non-life-threatening, an APD dispatch supervisor said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.