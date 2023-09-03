Sun’aq Tribe in Kodiak battles spread of invasive crayfish

By Eric Sowl
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sun’aq Tribe has taken a unique approach to solving the problem of an invasive species that could destroy an important subsistence salmon fishery.

Signal crayfish, an invasive species, first showed up in Kodiak’s Buskin watershed in 2012. Since the, the Tribe has taken a unique approach to solving the problem and enlists the public’s help.

So far, it appears to be making a difference.

Education is an important tool in the efforts to eliminate invasive species. You can learn more here.

