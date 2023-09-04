Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut

Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marc Robbins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A gas tanker went up in flames after a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-84 eastbound at exit 60 around 7 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, troopers located a gasoline tanker truck fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the tanker was transporting over 8,300 gallons of fuel.

I-84 was shut down while authorities worked to contain the scene safely.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available about what may have caused the crash.

The two right lanes of I-84 eastbound remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

Crews from the Department of Transportation, Manchester Fire Department, and DEEP also assisted with the cleanup.

No word on how much longer the cleanup may take.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Radiance of the Seas docked in Seward.
Passengers off cancelled Royal Caribbean ship in Seward, ‘no one stranded’
Active weather across Alaska
Active weather across Alaska and the first snow of the season
Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours
Sun'aq Tribe in Kodiak battles spread of invasive crayfish
Sun’aq Tribe in Kodiak battles spread of invasive crayfish
State of Alaska files motion against feds over control of fishery management
State of Alaska files motion against feds over control of fishery management

Latest News

There was a protest and march in downtown Anchorage, Saturday, after the State Board of...
Protesters march against Board of Education’s decision to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports
Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year