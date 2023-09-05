Cat missing following Juneau flood found safe after 26 days

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to being an Alaskan Cat, a cat named Leo from Juneau knows what it takes.

“He’s not afraid of bears but he is respectful of them,” owner Elizabeth Wilkins said. “He is definitely scared of big birds.”

So when Leo went missing, Wilkins had faith her pet would be fine.

On Aug. 5, the house Wilkins and her partner Tom Schwartz were renting crumbled into the Mendenhall River in a record-breaking flood. The duo were on vacation in Oregon at the time and had arranged to have a friend come by to take care of Leo. According to Wilkins, a neighbor told that friend they saw Leo run off just after the house collapsed.

When she returned from Oregon, Leo still hadn’t come out of the nearby woods. But Wilkins never lost hope, returning every night to the site where their house once stood to leave food for Leo.

“I think what’s hard about this is was there was no house for him to come back to, so that was what made finding him really challenging,” Wilkins said.

For weeks, numerous Juneau residents helped search for Leo. Wilkins said neighbors posted photos online every time they saw a cat that resembled Leo. Then on Aug. 31, Wilkins went on Facebook after school to find that someone had spotted the actual Leo.

“Tania posted a picture and said Leo had just walked through her front yard,” Wilkins said. “Then I came right over and I started walking down the street.”

Leo, upon hearing Wilkins’ voice, ran up to say hello — in his own cat-like way.

“I was looking for him for a long time and called out and eventually he just ran out and was like, ‘Here I am, It’s nice to see you,’” Wilkins said. “He was more like, ‘Hi mom, what’s up’.”

In total, Leo was missing for 26 days. Wilkins said he seems fine and has only lost a little bit of weight.

“That first night he ate like four cans of tuna. Then he went outside and killed a mouse,” Wilkins said.

Now back inside and resting on the bed, Leo is pausing his Alaska adventures and is staying at the home of one of Wilkins’ colleagues. Wilkins and her partner, both educators, are house sitting while they continue to search for their new home.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.