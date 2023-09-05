Cooler weather sliding in this week across Alaska

Wet weather is likely mid-week across Southcentral.
It was a beautiful end to Labor Day weekend across Southcentral with sunny skies and temperatures near 60°.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a beautiful end to Labor Day weekend across Southcentral with sunny skies and temperatures near 60°. Tuesday will start out similar, but with a storm moving in from the west, we’ll see increasing clouds through the day, with rain likely across the region by Tuesday evening. High temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is normal for this time of year.

We’ll continue to see showers off and on Wednesday and Thursday, along with about a five-degree drop in temperatures. This will bring highs into the mid-50s and lows into the mid-40s.

Drier and warmer weather is likely on Friday, which will continue into the weekend.

Alaska's Weather Source
Cooler weather sliding in this week across Alaska
