Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Radiance of the Seas docked in Seward.
Passengers off cancelled Royal Caribbean ship in Seward, ‘no one stranded’
Both directions of travel on the Sterling Highway are stopped at mile 70.
1 dead, multiple injured in Sterling Highway head-on crash
There was a protest and march in downtown Anchorage, Saturday, after the State Board of...
Protesters march against Board of Education’s decision to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports
A single vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning in Anchorage had all lanes of East 15th...
Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours
A red king crab with an acoustic monitoring tag. (NOAA)
Southeast commercial red and blue king crab fishery remains closed for upcoming season

Latest News

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh lawyer ‘very optimistic’ client will receive new trial amid jury tampering allegations
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities expand search area for convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Police found the body of a swimmer who went missing at Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.
Dangerous rip currents along Atlantic coast spur rescues, at least 8 deaths