Plane, helicopter collide in Katmai National Park

Morning FastCast Sept. 5, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KING SALMON, Alaska (KTUU) - A helicopter pilot flying in Southwest Alaska received medical transport to Anchorage on Labor Day after a mid-air collision with a small plane.

According to Katmai National Park & Preserve, a Bell helicopter and Beaver plane were flying north of Lake Coville within the remote park when the two aircraft struck each other, causing both aircraft to make emergency landings. Neither pilot reported major injuries. The NPS reported the helicopter pilot was able to walk away from the crash site before being evacuated for a medical assessment.

The NPS is currently trying to recover the aircraft. It’s unknown to what extent either aircraft is damaged.

The plane, de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, is registered to Enchanted Lake Lodge in King Salmon. The helicopter, a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV, is registered to Maritime Helicopters in Homer.

This is the second incident involving Maritime Helicopters this summer; the company was operating the helicopter that went down in late July southwest of Utqiagvik, killing three Alaska Department of Natural Resources geologists and the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the mid-air collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

