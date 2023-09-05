Southeast commercial red and blue king crab fishery remains closed for upcoming season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure of the Southeast Alaska commercial red and blue king crab fishery for the 2023-2024 season. The fishery’s available stock for harvesting is below the minimum threshold.

The fishery has not been open since 2017 due to low stock numbers, but the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said things are starting to head in the right direction — good news for local processors and fishermen.

The Department’s lead king and tanner crab biologist Adam Messmer said a 2023 stock assessment survey estimated a little less than 119,000 pounds of legal red king crab were available for harvest at the red and blue king crab fishery — far less than the minimum regulatory threshold of 200,000 pounds to open the fishery.

“You know, the threshold used to be a lot higher a long time ago,” Messmer said.

Messmer said it’s tough to say what is causing the low numbers. He said they are seeing poor catches in areas sea otters have moved into, and thinks the otters could be playing a part.

“They were reintroduced, and you know, they’re spreading throughout the Southeast. The [Dungeness] fishermen have seen impacts in their areas. Juvenile red king crab and females usually tend to be a bit shallower than legal males, and they’re within the depth range of otters,” Messmer said.

Jim Erickson, owner of Alaska Glacier Seafood, said the fishery not being opened is something he has become accustomed to, but if it were to open it would be an added bonus for his business.

“It would give our plant the ability to process king crab in November when that traditional opening usually takes place, at a time of the year where we’re not very busy, and it fits well for the timing — and also leading up to a holiday sales for that crab,” Erickson said.

However, there is some good news for fishermen and processors. Messmer said four of the seven survey areas for the fishery — Lynn Sisters, Juneau, Gambier Bay, and Seymour Canal — have shown signs of rebounding. According to the report, the “regional legal biomass increased by 9% and mature biomass increased by 20% from the previous year.” But Messmer said the numbers are not pointing in the direction of the fishery being open next year, either.

“Last year, we were right at about 95,000 pounds. You know, this year, we’re almost 120,000 pounds so it is going up. But to see a jump of 100,000 pounds in a year would be kind of extraordinary,” Messmer said.

He added the minimum threshold of 200,000 pounds of crab required to open the fishery would equate to about 24,000 to 25,000 harvestable crab.

Erickson said if the fishery were to open sometime in the future, the majority of the crab would be sold outside of Alaska. He said live crab would be sold internationally, and cooked crab would be sold to domestic restaurants and retailers.

