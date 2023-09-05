Sterling Highway closed in both directions near mile 70 due to collision

Afternoon FastCast Sept. 4, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers issued a transit alert on Monday afternoon stating the Sterling Highway is closed in both directions near mile 70, north of Sterling.

“The closure is expected to last several hours as Troopers investigate a vehicle collision and clear the roadway,” the alert said on social media. “Please avoid the area.”

A medical transport helicopter was spotted at the site of a collision near mile 100 of the Sterling just after 2 p.m. on Monday. The number of vehicles and the condition of those involved is not know.

This is a developing story.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Radiance of the Seas docked in Seward.
Passengers off cancelled Royal Caribbean ship in Seward, ‘no one stranded’
Active weather across Alaska
Active weather across Alaska and the first snow of the season
Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours
Sun'aq Tribe in Kodiak battles spread of invasive crayfish
Sun’aq Tribe in Kodiak battles spread of invasive crayfish
State of Alaska files motion against feds over control of fishery management
State of Alaska files motion against feds over control of fishery management

Latest News

A red king crab with an acoustic monitoring tag. (NOAA)
Southeast commercial red and blue king crab fishery remains closed for upcoming season
Afternoon FastCast Sept. 4, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Sept. 4, 2023
There was a protest and march in downtown Anchorage, Saturday, after the State Board of...
Protesters march against Board of Education’s decision to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports
Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours