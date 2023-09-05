Sterling Highway closed in both directions near mile 70 due to collision

STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers issued a transit alert on Monday afternoon stating the Sterling Highway is closed in both directions near mile 70, north of Sterling.

“The closure is expected to last several hours as Troopers investigate a vehicle collision and clear the roadway,” the alert said on social media. “Please avoid the area.”

A medical transport helicopter was spotted at the site of a collision near mile 100 of the Sterling just after 2 p.m. on Monday. The number of vehicles and the condition of those involved is not know.

This is a developing story.

