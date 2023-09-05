‘Tent city’ homeless camp near Downtown Anchorage sees high crime rate, violence

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The homeless camp at Third Avenue and Ingra Street, which residents have dubbed ‘Tent City’, has seen an increased population and crime rate — making it more difficult to provide help to people living there.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the department responded to just under two dozen calls made from East Third Avenue and Ingra Street during the time period from Aug. 24 through Aug. 31.

The calls varied from reports of mental health episodes, suicide attempts, warrant service, misconduct involving a weapon, disturbance with a weapon, suspicious activity, a kidnapping and others. APD says the kidnapping call ended up being an intoxicated person who needed medical attention in a non-criminal manner.

“There’s definitely crime ... mostly involving harming females and stuff like that, really in general a bad area because of the drugs and crime,” said William Brown, who has lived in ‘Tent City’ for almost a month. “There’s like a mixture of good people and bad people here. You can tell a lot of people have good hearts, that they want to put their lives back together.”

Brown says seeing everything firsthand and being on the front lines of ‘Tent City’ allows him to see the problems it faces. He believes there are not enough adequate resources to help people dealing with mental health issues in the area.

“The way this place has been, you know with the shoot outs and everything and the gun violence and the drugs, people tend to naturally mind their business. They’re scared to venture out past the little crowd that they trust,” Brown said.

Rob Seay, who works as a community liaison for Henning Incorporated, the company that previously ran the Sullivan Arena, says there are multiple issues at hand.

”It’s a mixture of a lot of violence, there’s drug trafficking, there’s people who are homeless that are being preyed upon,” Seay said. “A lot of victims of extortion, sex trafficking, drug dealing and it’s just growing.”

Seay has some clients living at the Third and Ingra homeless camp. He comes to check on them and says that every time he been at the camp, there has been either a medical emergency or ongoing crime. Seay estimates there’s over 200 individuals currently living in the downtown camp.

“This is a real thing, I think the vast majority of people do not believe that there is this amount of violence happening on any block in Anchorage, Alaska,” Seay said. “I’m telling you, it’s bad as here on this corner, is just as bad as it is in any big city in the Lower 48 — whether it be Chicago, Philadelphia, St. Louis, L.A. — everything you see in those cities you’re seeing on one block.”

Seay is concerned about the dropping temperatures as winter approaches.

Russ Reno is a business owner and homeowner in the downtown area, and he lives a short walk from the Third and Ingra homeless camp. Reno has seen crime in the area, and as dealt with it when his own property was broken into.

“My home being broken into and my motor home being broken into and people just with no disregard to, it’s my property. It’s my personal property and I have a right to my own livelihood and my pursuit of happiness,” Reno said. “That part is where it’s really tearing for how I want to approach this.”

Reno would like to see a stronger police response, especially when residents make reports, and would like the police to provide more support for those living near the homeless camp.

“We don’t want to cause more disturbance, we still want to be able to work with our neighbors — and these are our neighbors by the way,” Reno said. “Along with the escalation of crimes in the area, I’m concerned this might be getting a little out of hand.”

A special assembly meeting will be held on Tuesday that aims to appropriate money to mitigate the impact of several large campsites around Anchorage. The special meeting will take place at City Hall from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.