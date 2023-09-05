Termination dust likely this week, as a trough digs through the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler weather is already building into the state, as temperatures across Southcentral managed to dip into the 30s and 40s. While it’s not officially the coolest morning we’ve seen, that will soon change as a trough digs southward through the state.

An area of low pressure currently moving out of Russian and into Alaska is bringing gusty winds and rain showers to Western Alaska. Winds have already been gusting upwards of 45 mph through the Northwest Arctic Borough, where temperatures today will only stay in the 40s. While the heaviest rain will primarily impact Southcentral in the coming hours, rain showers are already being seen up and down the west coast. A high surf advisory remains in effect for parts of Western Alaska, where northwesterly winds overnight and through the day Wednesday will lead to large waves breaking onto the beach. It’s a good reminder that any high surf conditions can and most likely will lead to coastal erosion.

As the trough continues to dig through the state, increasing clouds and winds will return to Southcentral. The good news is that the first half of the day will remain largely inactive, with rain and winds increasing into the early evening hours. Winds into the evenings will gusts upwards of 25 to 35 mph, helping pump in more moisture across Southcentral. Some of the strongest winds will be through the gaps and passes of the mountains. While the rain will initially start out as weak, upsloping along the mountains will help enhance some of the rainfall. As a result, we’ll see some of our higher rainfall totals overnight into Wednesday through the Mat-Su Valley, the Chugach Range and down through Prince William Sound. While rain will primarily fall for everyone, higher elevations will begin to tap into cooler conditions. This will lead to snow levels lower to ~3000 feet, meaning we’ll see our first official termination dust of the season.

While snow has already been reported through some of the higher peaks in the valley (think Matanuska and Pioneer Peaks), it can’t officially be called termination dust unless a solid line of snow makes it down to 4000 feet, with it persisting for at least 12 hours. Even if it melts it will still count as termination dust and it looks very likely that it will happen in the coming days. While snow levels will lower to roughly 3000 feet, surface temperatures will be sitting in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will provide for the coolest morning we’ve seen since spring across Southcentral.

Active weather looks to stick around for much of the state through the week, with daily chances for rain showers and temperatures gradually dropping through the rest of this week. By Thursday, highs across Southcentral will likely be sitting in the low to mid 50s.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

