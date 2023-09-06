Campers left stranded in flooded campground over Labor Day weekend

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Over Labor Day weekend, high flood waters left at least 20 camping parties stranded at a Willow campground.

Pete Devaris, from Anchorage, and his groups of friends arrived at Susitna Landing Campground on Friday night. The group reserved a campsite in loop A, the portion of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game-managed campground nearest to the confluence of the Kashwitna and Susitna rivers.

According to Devaris, he reached out to ADFG about the conditions of rivers prior since he saw flood warnings in the area.

“There’s no monitored phone number out there [at the campground],” Devaris said. “So they kept responding via email, and it was just, ‘loop A is open, loop A is open.’”

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, via email, the campground notified Devaris that, “The campground loop A is still open and the river is still high. If you would like, we could move you to Loop B which is drier.”

The camping party opted to stick with their original reservation in loop A.

“There was quite a bit of water [when we arrived]. We were able to get into the campground. It didn’t seem unsafe at the time. We all parked our trailers and got set up. And that’s when I started paying attention to the river. It looked like it was coming up and coming up quickly,” Devaris said.

Overnight, the water broke the bank and flooded the campground. Devaris said the water came within 3 to 4 feet of the trailers.

“When I woke up, I was shocked,” Devaris said. “I was like holy cow, the water was just several feet away. All the campsites that were on the other side of the road were all gone and underwater. You couldn’t even see them. ”

Devaris said all of the campers on loop A were trapped.

“No way to get out, unless you walked or swam,” Devaris said. “We weren’t going to take our vehicles through there. They would have stalled and got stuck for sure. There were several of us in RVs, I was towing a travel trailer. There would have been no way to get our equipment out.”

Devaris has spent a lot of time out in the wilderness and now asks himself why he didn’t leave when he first got to the river.

“And to this day, I kind of sit down and wonder, why we didn’t just leave when we showed up. I think again, you know, not being in the position to make that decision.”

Devaris said they were not able to leave the campsite until 6 or 7 p.m. Saturday after the water levels started to lower.

The roadway to the campground, East Susitna Landing Road, remained submerged in 2 feet of water on Saturday night, based on records from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Devaris said he tried reaching out to the camp phone number for help but has not hear anything back. He has yet to be reached by campground officials since the incident occurred.

ADFG said on Tuesday that there was flooding over the weekend that impacted the entrance road, parking lot and campground loop near the river.

ADFG Region 2 Sport Fish Access Coordinator Nick Demma wrote in an email, “We did keep the campground open, as the river was not predicted to reach flood stage over the weekend. The amount of flooding was unexpected and we had staff and a campground host out there to assist campers.”

ADFG said it has since provided campers refunds for camping fees for those who have requested them.

