Fall weather pattern sets up around Alaska

Rain showers persist through the week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine may have started off the day Tuesday, but rain will be showing up by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Anchorage and Southcentral is likely to see clearing to sunny periods by afternoon.

Strong winds and cool air could help deliver snow to the higher elevations of the Alaska Range in the 3,000-4,000 foot level.

Winds were strong along the west coast, associated with a strong area of low pressure. West winds are pushing wave heights and that has prompted high surf advisories for western Alaska coasts, some of which will last through Thursday.

Hot spot was Kivalina, hitting a temperature of 67 degrees.

The cold spot was Gulkana, registering a low of 28 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Radiance of the Seas docked in Seward.
Passengers off cancelled Royal Caribbean ship in Seward, ‘no one stranded’
Both directions of travel on the Sterling Highway are stopped at mile 70.
1 dead, multiple injured in Sterling Highway head-on crash
There was a protest and march in downtown Anchorage, Saturday, after the State Board of...
Protesters march against Board of Education’s decision to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports
A red king crab with an acoustic monitoring tag. (NOAA)
Southeast commercial red and blue king crab fishery remains closed for upcoming season
A single vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning in Anchorage had all lanes of East 15th...
Rollover crash in Anchorage closes stretch of 15th Avenue for hours

Latest News

MF- Forecast 9-5-23
Fall weather pattern sets up
Termination dust likely this week, as a trough digs through the state
Termination dust likely this week, as a trough digs through the state
Termination dust likely this week, as a trough digs through the state
Termination dust likely this week, as a trough digs through the state
Alaska's Weather Source
Cooler weather sliding in this week across Alaska