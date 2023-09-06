Fall weather pattern sets up around Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine may have started off the day Tuesday, but rain will be showing up by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Anchorage and Southcentral is likely to see clearing to sunny periods by afternoon.

Strong winds and cool air could help deliver snow to the higher elevations of the Alaska Range in the 3,000-4,000 foot level.

Winds were strong along the west coast, associated with a strong area of low pressure. West winds are pushing wave heights and that has prompted high surf advisories for western Alaska coasts, some of which will last through Thursday.

Hot spot was Kivalina, hitting a temperature of 67 degrees.

The cold spot was Gulkana, registering a low of 28 degrees.

