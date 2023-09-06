First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores

FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.
FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug that can reverse opioid overdoses is now available without a prescription.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, and it is now for sale online or in-store at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

Emergent Biosolutions makes Narcan and suggests a retail price of about $45 for a carton of two doses.

Almost every state already allows pharmacists to provide the medication without a prescription.

Because of its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in March, it can go on shelves and online.

Another FDA-approved nasal naloxone called Revive is scheduled to go on sale over the counter in July. A two-pack of it is set to sell for $36.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both directions of travel on the Sterling Highway are stopped at mile 70.
1 dead, multiple injured in Sterling Highway head-on crash
The helicopter was about 800 feet above the ground when the collision happened
Plane, helicopter collide in Katmai National Park
Over Labor Day weekend, high flood waters left Pete Devaris, from Anchorage, and his groups of...
Campers left stranded in flooded campground over Labor Day weekend
A red king crab with an acoustic monitoring tag. (NOAA)
Southeast commercial red and blue king crab fishery remains closed for upcoming season
‘Tent city’ homeless camp near Downtown Anchorage sees high crime rate, violence
‘Tent city’ homeless camp near Downtown Anchorage sees high crime rate, violence

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Group files lawsuit arguing Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Donald Trump from running again for president
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him