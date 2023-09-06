Former municipal manager sues Anchorage, Mayor Dave Bronson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A lawsuit was filed Friday by Amy Demboski against Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson alleging violation of the Anchorage Whistleblower Act as well as unlawful gender discrimination and wrongful termination, amid other claims.

Demboski was Bronson’s Municipal Manager until she was dismissed on Dec. 19, 2022.

The new lawsuit against the municipality and Bronson seeks “compensatory damages, to be demonstrated at trial, in an amount exceeding $100,000.”

It also asks for “treble damages” under Anchorage Municipal Code, an award of punitive damages, attorney fees and other costs associated with the suit, and “injunctive relief to prevent additional actions damaging to plaintiff.”

Demboski’s attorney Scott Kendall sent a demand letter to the Mayor on Jan. 11 claiming a range of infractions by the mayor ranging from hostile workplace to gender discrimination.

The letter also alleged that Demboski was fired after informing the mayor just days prior to the dismissal of her concerns regarding alleged improper city contracting practices, unlawfully directing work on a proposed navigation center, human resource issues, unethical attempts to influence the municipal attorney as well as other claims.

The letter also refers to another communique — this one an email from Demboski to Bronson sent on Dec. 14, 2022 — in which Demboski detailed the mayor’s use of “unlawful and unethical activities using municipal resources.”

Demboski’s letter also alleges Bronson deliberately directed the signing of several sole-source contracts without the use of a competitive bidding process open to the public.

“The Mayor’s Office has intentionally executed at least three sole-source contracts with Mr. [Larry] Baker for $29,500 each in almost immediate succession to one another, with only a three-day break between each,” the letter said. “This disingenuous scheme is a clear violation of the law limiting the size of such contracts.”

The letter asked for an undisclosed financial settlement.

At the end of March, the municipality reached a settlement agreement with Demboski for $550,000, but the Anchorage Assembly voted down the settlement on May 23.

At the time, Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zaletel said she was frustrated by the payout and also warned that going to court could be more expensive.

“We have to weigh the pros and the cons of what this could cost, what the Demboski allegations could cost, if it were to be litigated, against this settlement,” Zaletel said then.

Assembly members voted 8-4 in opposition to paying for Demboski’s settlement. Zaletel, Kevin Cross, Randy Sulte, and Scott Myers were in favor.

In contrast, the Assembly voted unanimously to settle a second wrongful firing lawsuit for $277,500 filed by former Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity Heather MacAlpine. At the time, East Anchorage member George Martinez voted against settling with Demboski, but in favor of the MacAlpine payment. Martinez said then that it was a different situation because MacAlpine had already filed lawsuits in state and federal court.

A spokesperson for Bronson at the time wrote in a news release that MacAlpine and the municipality had “mutually agreed to resolve all pending claims.”

