Frost possible across parts of Southcentral Alaska by week’s end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler air is slowly filtering into Southcentral Alaska with breezy winds still occurring this morning. Most of the winds are confined to the Cook Inlet region, where funneling of the winds is providing some gusts as high as 30 mph.

The breezy conditions will continue through the early afternoon before winds begin to subside. Speaking of the Cook Inlet Region, this is where peeks of sunshine — if not mostly sunny skies — look to stay with us into the afternoon hours. Elsewhere across Southcentral, some isolated to scattered showers look possible.

The best chance for any rain today will be through the Mat-Su, eastern parts of Prince William Sound, and through the Copper River Basin. These locations are also where the mountains could see some snowfall down to roughly 3,000 feet by tomorrow morning. The Chugach Mountains nestled up against East Anchorage could also wake up Thursday morning to some snow on the mountains, with the possibility for a few inches where the heavier showers set up.

Some flurries could occur through parts of the Copper River Basin where temperatures dip into the 30s tomorrow morning, but that will only occur if enough moisture is available. With that said, no impacts at the surface will occur outside of frost potential.

This comes as a cold front sweeping across the state will bring the coolest air we’ve seen since spring. Parts of the Kenai Peninsula, East Anchorage, the typical cool spots in the Mat-Su, and into the Copper River Basin could see frost potential both Thursday and Friday morning. There is a decent shot that areas from Sutton east to Glennallen could even see temperatures hover near freezing both mornings.

At best, this will lead to frost on windshields by week’s end, but is also a sign that summer has come to an end across the state, as temperatures quickly begin to feel more like fall.

In the days ahead widespread rain will return to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska by Saturday through early next week. While most of the rain looks to stay confined to the coast, there is a shot that the Valley and Anchorage could deal with another round of rain as the weekend draws to a close. With the rain and clouds expected to make a return, temperatures will also bump up through the night.

Stay safe and enjoy the cooler weather!

