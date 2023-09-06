Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM AKDT
(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

