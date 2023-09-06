JBER soldier dies in hiking fall along Turnagain Arm

JBER soldier dies in hiking accident along Turnagain Arm
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A soldier stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson died Saturday after falling on a hike south of Anchorage.

Officials with JBER said 34-year-old Spc. Kyle Lee Gustafson of Fridley, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at Providence Medical Center after being airlifted from the area where he suffered the fall along Turnagain Arm, which is littered with a variety of hiking trails. JBER officials did not specify which trail he was on at the time of his fall.

JBER officials said Gustafson had been stationed in Alaska since May.

Gustafson joined the Army in December 2020 and trained at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia, and Elgin Air Force Base in Florida, before making his way to Alaska this year.

Gustafson also spent time in the United State Marine Corps, according to JBER, and was serving as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist with the 716th Ordnance Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

(Courtesy U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division)
