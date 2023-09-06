Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay Carroll. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has to pay her.

The ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January. It concerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed that Trump sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s, which he denies.

The first trial, this spring, concerned the sexual assault allegation itself and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million, finding that she was sexually abused but rejecting her allegation that she was raped.

“The jury considered and decided issues that are common to both cases — including whether Mr. Trump falsely accused Ms. Carroll of fabricating her sexual assault charge and, if that were so, that he did it with knowledge that this accusation was false” or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in Wednesday’s decision.

The judge said the jury’s May verdict, by finding that Trump had indeed sexually abused Carroll, effectively established that his 2019 statements also were false and defamatory.

Carroll and her attorneys “look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made,” said her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who’s not related to the judge.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Wednesday that his legal team is confident that the jury verdict will be overturned, mooting the judge’s new decision. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also is seeking to delay the second trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both directions of travel on the Sterling Highway are stopped at mile 70.
1 dead, multiple injured in Sterling Highway head-on crash
The helicopter was about 800 feet above the ground when the collision happened
Plane, helicopter collide in Katmai National Park
Over Labor Day weekend, high flood waters left Pete Devaris, from Anchorage, and his groups of...
Campers left stranded in flooded campground over Labor Day weekend
A red king crab with an acoustic monitoring tag. (NOAA)
Southeast commercial red and blue king crab fishery remains closed for upcoming season
‘Tent city’ homeless camp near Downtown Anchorage sees high crime rate, violence
‘Tent city’ homeless camp near Downtown Anchorage sees high crime rate, violence

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Group files lawsuit arguing Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Donald Trump from running again for president
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv