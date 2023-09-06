Wasilla woman dies after boat capsizes on Talkeetna River

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple life-saving measures were unsuccessful on a Wasilla woman after her boat capsized on the Talkeetna River on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Kelly Jo Latimer, 48, was one of four boaters on the unspecified watercraft that flipped in the river that empties into the Susitna River near Talkeetna.

Troopers were notified around 3 p.m. of the capsizing and ongoing efforts to resuscitate the woman.

Troopers coordinated a response with LifeMed Alaska, Talkeetna first responders, Mahay’s Jet Boat Adventures, and AST’s Helo-3.

LifeMed performed additional life-saving efforts that were unsuccessful. The survivors were then taken to Talkeetna by Mahay’s Jet Boat Adventures and first responders.

Palmer troopers arrived at the river via helicopter to recover Latimer’s remains.

Troopers didn’t specify whether the boaters were wearing life jackets.

There have been several other drowning deaths in Alaska rivers and lakes this summer both in the Interior and Matanuska-Susitna Valley. Tips for preparing for outdoor adventures can be found here.

