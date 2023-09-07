Anchorage Police Department discusses cost of upgrading fleet with Assembly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says it needs new cars. The police department told Assembly members during a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday that the fleet is in such poor condition that it is impacting officers’ ability to do their jobs.

Capt. Josh Nolder told members the industry standard for when police cars are retired is 10 years or 100,000 miles, and in some places, it is less than six years or 80,000 miles.

“Our friends at the Alaska State Troopers are looking at four to five years before the vehicle is retired and replaced. But we’re asking to get back to a 10-year 100,000-mile. We feel that’s a good optimal compromise for safety of the public, safety of our officers and being able to keep those vehicles on the street and less downtime,” Nolder said.

Additionally, Nolder said the department has roughly 595 vehicles in its fleet. Of that number, 16% have over 150,000 miles, 47% over 100,00 miles, and 56% are over 10 years old.

The captain said budgetary constraints are preventing the department from reaching industry standards. He said the entire Municipality of Anchorage has $2.3 million in capital funds for departments like the police to be able to purchase vehicles. He said 15 years ago it was $4.6 million before budget cuts.

“Based on what I’ve been told by MOA fleet, it was about 15 years ago that their budget was severely reduced. It was supposed to be temporary. It wasn’t temporary, and it’s never come back,” Nolder said.

The department told the Assembly it would need a minimum of $4 million annually over a set number of years to upgrade the fleet.

“We’re having a lot of officer downtime trying to find workable vehicles. We’re having vehicles that do break down unfortunately going to calls. We’re having a lot of time lost as officers are having to switch out to a different vehicle. The vehicles are using more fuel because they’re less fuel efficient, or costing — we’re having a lot of cost for replacements of engines and transmissions,” Nolder said.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant suggested exploring the idea of presenting voters with a special tax levy in 2024 or 2025 dedicated to funding the purchase of new police cars. Assembly member Daniel Volland said he is open to the idea.

“I think, I believe, most voters would be in support of that. I think voters want to see two things. I think voters want to see our police officers have the equipment that they need to be safe and to do their jobs effectively, and voters also want to see transparency and accountability,” Volland said.

At the meeting, the police department also gave an update on when the first set of body-worn cameras will hit the streets of Anchorage. Deputy Chief Sean Case said a limited number of body-worn cameras, roughly 30, will be rolled out by the end of the year. Full implementation is set for mid-2024.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.