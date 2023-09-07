Cooler airmass lowers temps across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The times, they are a changin’! And that has meant a cool-down for Alaska has an upper level trough moves south over the next few days.

The first Winter Storm Warning was issued for the northeast Brooks Range. Snow levels will drop to 1-to-2 thousand feet late Wednesday night. The warning goes through 4 pm Thursday.

Heavy rain associated with thunderstorms over the western side of the lower Susitna valley, came down for short periods of time in Anchorage and southcentral Wednesday afternoon. Lightning was even recorded as the storms marched through the region.

High surf will still be an issue for coastal areas of western Alaska. High surf advisories remain active. Northwest winds gusting to 40 mph will create large waves breaking to the top of beaches.

Hot spot was Hoonah, hitting a temperature of 67 degrees.

The cold spot was Wainwright, registering a low of 36 degrees.

