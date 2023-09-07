North Pole teen found dead in pond

NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenager who went missing over the weekend was found dead in a small pond in Interior Alaska, leading Alaska authorities to investigate the circumstances.

Alaska State Troopers wrote in a dispatch that the body of 17-year-old North Pole resident Talen Luth-Ney was discovered on Wednesday night by a volunteer K-9 team following a three-day search.

The search for Luth-Ney began Sunday morning after a friend of his called authorities asking for a welfare check for the boy, who was last seen five hours earlier at a party at the “‘DK’ dike by H&H Road.”

The caller told authorities that Luth-Ney “freaked out” after another person at the party said police were coming and ran into the nearby woods.

The call initiated a search by state troopers at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Luth-Ney’s death is being handled by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.