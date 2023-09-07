Rain for the Panhandle, Gulf Coast through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska should expect to see rain through the weekend as a large push of tropical moisture plows into the Panhandle starting Thursday. Rain totals through Saturday morning could be near two inches around Juneau and more than an inch for Haines and Sitka. Localized areas will see heavier amounts.

That same storm will swing back into Prince William Sound over the weekend bringing heavy rain to that area as well. Cordova could see almost four inches of rain through Saturday morning.

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will dominate the Southcentral Alaska weather picture over the next few days with scattered showers expected through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as well with highs around Anchorage only expected to hit the mid-50s on Friday.

High surf advisories continue for many coastal areas across the west coast. The northerly and northwesterly winds will start to weaken Thursday afternoon but the surf isn’t expected to diminish until Friday morning.

The first winter storm warning of the season is in place for the eastern Brooks Range with up to eight inches of snow possible and difficult travel through Atigun Pass. That warning expires by Thursday afternoon.

