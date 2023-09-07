‘They really need the help’: Anchorage man cares for homeless couple stuck living in ‘tent city’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homeless couple living in the Third Avenue and Ingra Street encampment in Downtown Anchorage, also known as ‘tent city,’ found themselves living in dangerous surroundings after their truck broke down roughly three months ago.

Daniel Hogan and Toni Bismark originally came to Anchorage from Kenai in hopes of working for DoorDash to make more money. But those plans changed when the transmission in their truck went out. Since then, they’ve been sleeping in the front seats of their truck every night.

Without the means to make money, the couple is visited frequently by a generous Anchorage man who provides food and water for the couple and their 7-year-old dog, Charlie.

Most days when Charles Meyers gets off work he brings the couple food and water and checks in on them. The Kenai native says he first learned about the couple when he saw their story about living at the homeless camp. The couple has been staying at the camp for roughly three months and has had trouble leaving because Bismark is disabled and can only get around by wheelchair.

“They really need the help and [Hogan] can’t leave [Bismark] at the camp by herself because it’s too dangerous,” Meyers said.

Meyers chose to give back to the couple after learning they were from Kenai and reflecting on a period of his life when the Kenai community helped him get back on his feet after what he described as a “nasty divorce.”’ The couple says Meyers’ generosity is one of the things keeping them hopeful.

“Man, that helps a lot, that cuts out some of the stress right there, because I’m worried about how I’m going to feed [Charlie] and begging out here on the street,” Hogan said.

Meyers has dropped off nearly three weeks of food to the couple and even brings food for their dog.

“Whenever I make money, I have to do it day by day and being out here, I’m like Daniel in the lion’s den,” Hogan said. “Man, it’s all-out drugs here, you can pull up, honk a horn and get anything you want. That’s crazy, never seen nothing like it.”

Hogan says he can’t leave Bismark due to the conditions in the camp, especially after the couple experienced a shooting. After a misunderstanding, someone shot at the couple multiple times — one of the bullets even grazed Hogan. After the incident, Bismark experienced mental health troubles and now takes three medications to help deal with the traumatic experience.

Meyers will stop by sometimes just to check on the couple’s well-being.

“To make sure they’re OK and safe and no one’s messing with them because I know it’s very dangerous in this camp,” Meyers said.

It’s estimated that there are more than 200 people living in the camp, and with a growing population and crime rate, it’s making some staying in the area concerned for the safety of people staying there.

Meyers has his own concerns for the couple.

“That somebody will try to come hit them up and rob their stuff ‘cause people around here see me giving them stuff,” Meyers said.

As for the couple, they want to be out of the homeless camp as soon as possible. Hogan says he has spent all of his money on vehicles but maintains as soon as they have a working vehicle they will be out of ‘tent city.’

